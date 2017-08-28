Bronx boy, 5, makes miraculous recovery after being shot in head on his birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALHALLA, N.Y.— Jaheem Hunter was celebrating his birthday on June 5, when he was shot in in the head while walking to his party.

The suspect Michael Quiles walked up to the 5-year-old's father, Charles, and apologized.

"I picked up my baby bleeding and soaking wet with a hole in his head and he came and ran by me and I said, 'You shot my baby,'" Hunter recalled. "He says, 'Oh, I’m sorry, Charlie, I didn’t mean to,’ with the gun smoking.”

Hunter raced his son to the hospital in a quick action that likely saved the boy's life. In the days that followed, Jaheem spent several weeks in a medically induced coma, breathing through a ventilator.

In late July, he was transferred to Blythedale Children’s Hospital, a rehabilitation center in Valhalla, N.Y.

“The rehab here, they have done miracles for him,” said Barbara Holmes, Jaheem’s grandmother.

“He’s standing, he’s eating, he’s talking. It’s been a miracle. It is a miracle. I believe all the prayers that were said for him worked."

Jaheem spent part of the afternoon Monday playing with a stuffed Spiderman action figure given to him by Inspector Jerry O’Sullivan, the commander of Police Service Area 7.

The window sill in his room is lined with cards, stuffed animals and artwork from well-wishers.

“When I [saw] him sit up on his own and try to stand up and walk, that’s how I knew progress was being made and miracles were working,” Holmes said.

Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson, chair of the public safety committee, visited him Monday.

“I’ve tried to make sure I’m not only a presence, but I’m there to help them. No child, no family, should have to endure what they went through,” Gibson said.

Soon, Jaheem will start Kindergarten at a school in the hospital. The family established a GoFundMe page​ to cover medical expenses and other costs.

Jaheem’s family also wants something positive to come out of this.

“Guns seem to be the theme. We got to put them down. We got to love one another,” Holmes said.