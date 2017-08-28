9-year-old girl falls from zip line at NY park

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. — A 9-year-old girl broke her leg when she fell from a zip line ride in New Windsor, police said Monday.

Police and emergency crews were called to Kristi Babcock Memorial Park at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the New Windsor Police Department. The park was hosting New Windsor Community Day, a local fair with vendors, rides and nighttime fireworks.

When they arrived, officers found a 9-year-old girl being attended to under the zip line ride.

Police said the girl rode the zip line about 20 feet before falling to the ground. It was believed that the ride operator did not attach the child’s harness to the zip line.

According to the event’s website, the zip line was 25 feet tall and 175 feet long.

The child was transported to a hospital where she was treated for a broken leg.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information about what happened to call the New Windsor Detective Division at 845-565-7000.