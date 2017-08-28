Parents dead, teen hospitalized after fast-moving fire rips through Brooklyn home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — Parents are dead and their teenage daughter hospitalized after a fast-moving fire broke out at a Borough Park home early Monday, according to fire and police officials.

A three-alarm blaze on 44th Street, near 12th Avenue, was reported at 3:47 a.m., police said.

A man, 61, woman, 59, and their daughter were transported to the hospital, according to fire crews on scene.

Both parents were later pronounced dead, fire crews said.

Their 17-year-old daughter remains hospitalized, police said.

A firefighter was also transported to the hospital, video of the scene showed. He was sitting up and appeared alert as he was transported to an ambulance on a gurney.

