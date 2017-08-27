Woman killed in overnight Brooklyn blaze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — A woman was killed after a blaze broke out in a third-floor apartment in Bay Ridge Saturday night.

The FDNY says the fire began in the woman’s kitchen around 11:30 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to the call at the six-story building on on 94th Street near Shore Road and firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

Crews found the woman unresponsive inside the building. She was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified.

FDNY officials do not yet know what caused the woman’s death, and they are investigating what exactly started the fire.