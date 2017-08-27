Wayward bull corralled on interstate highway in New Jersey

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — State police have helped capture a wayward bull that was found walking along a major interstate highway in New Jersey.

The animal was spotted around 8:15 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 195, near the exit for Route 130 in Hamilton Township (Mercer County).

Troopers helped slow down traffic in the area while civilians armed with lassos helped corral the bull and eventually got it into a trailer without incident or injury. The animal was then returned to its owner.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the bull escaped or how it ended up along the roadway.

Authorities say no major travel delays were reported.