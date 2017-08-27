Two women dead in crash outside New Jersey shopping center

PARAMUS, NJ — Two women were killed in an early Sunday morning crash outside a New Jersey shopping center, officials said.

All four passengers of a 2001 Ford Mustang were ejected from the car as it crashed near the Bergen Town Centre in Paramus just after 1 a.m., officials said. The passengers were all found in the parking lot.

A 19-year-old passenger was dead upon police arrival, officials said. Another of the passengers – a woman believed to be in her early 20s – died after being transported to the hospital.

The two other passengers were also taken to the hospital, police said. A 23-year-old man was treated and released. The final passenger is in the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are not sure why the car crashed.

No identifying information has been released for the victims.