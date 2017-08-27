This is what the devastation from Harvey looks like in Texas

HOUSTON — Rising floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground Sunday in Houston, overwhelming rescuers who fielded countless desperate calls for help.

A fleet of helicopters, airboats and high-water vehicles confronted flooding so widespread that authorities had trouble pinpointing the worst areas. Rescuers got too many calls to respond to each one and had to prioritize life-and-death situations.

Rainfall from Harvey could reach 50 inches in some spots, according to the National Weather Service.