Man, 23, shot repeatedly in front of New York bar

UNIONDALE, NY — A 23-year-old man was shot in the arm and face early Sunday morning while standing outside a Uniondale bar, police said.

The victim was in front of Classico Bar on Jerusalem Avenue around 2:40 a.m. when another man, armed with a handgun, fired several times, police said. The victim was rushed to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The shooter fled on foot eastbound on Jerusalem Avenue. Police have asked for help finding him. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, a green backpack and dark colored pants.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above crime to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.