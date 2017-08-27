Homeless NJ man paid to dump coffee on his head killed in crash

LAKEWOOD, N.J. — A homeless man whose plight drew national attention when a stranger paid him $5 to pour coffee on himself has died after he was struck by a car.

Lakewood police say 67-year-old Ronald Leggatt was in the left lane of Cedar Bridge Avenue when he was struck around 11 p.m. Friday.

Leggatt had lived in a homeless encampment for several years but recently was staying in a residential health facility not far from where the accident occurred.

Leggatt let a stranger videotape him pouring coffee on his head in January 2016 because he needed the money he got. A bystander posted an account of the incident on social media after confronting the young man who paid Leggatt, and the community outcry prompted police to investigate.

Authorities eventually declined to file charges because Leggatt consented even though he was embarrassed.