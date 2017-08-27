Here’s how you can help the victims of Harvey in Texas

Hurricane Harvey devastated large swathes of Texas after the storm reached land Friday night.
Federal Emergency Management Agency officials say it will take years to help the state fully recover, but there are still things you can do to help in the meantime.
Here are some ways to donate and help victims of the storm:
- Red Cross
- Salvation Army
- Samaritan’s Purse
- Save the Children
- Heart to Heart International
- Feeding Texas
- Texas Diaper Bank
- Hurricane Harvey Recovery Fund
- Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund
