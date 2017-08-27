Cuomo signs law that requires NYPD officers take CPR training every 2 years

NEW YORK — NYPD officers will soon be required to receive CPR training every two years barring exceptional, extenuating circumstances.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the legislation, known as Briana’s Law, Sunday. It’s named for an 11-year-old girl who died of an asthma attack. On the way to the hospital, Briana’s mother was stopped by a police officer who was unable to perform CPR. Briana died shortly after she got to the hospital.

“This common-sense law will give law enforcement the training and the tools that will help save lives,” Governor Cuomo said. “CPR is a critical skill and by requiring law enforcement candidates and officers to become certified, we can create a safer New York for all.”

The new law will go into effect in two months and has the support of the NYPD.

“This bill is consistent with the NYPD’s focus on providing the best, most comprehensive training to our police officers, all of whom receive substantial training in CPR and the use of AEDs while in the Police Academy,” said NYPD Commissioner James O’Neil. “We remain committed to providing consistent retraining on a regular basis.