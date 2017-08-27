Brothers fatally shot in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — Brothers were fatally shot in Newark early Sunday.

Jose Castillo-Granados, 25, and Francisco Castillo-Granados, 22, were shot near Adams and Walnut Streets, officials said. Police believe they knew the shooter.

The brothers were rushed to University Hospital, but they did not survive their wounds. They died around 5 a.m.

Both men are originally from Honduras.

No information is currently available on the culprit.

Authorities say 44 people have been murdered in Newark this year.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC.