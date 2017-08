QUEENS — Two people were stabbed and an NYPD officer suffered a minor injury during a dispute in Queens Sunday evening, police say.

It happened just before 9 p.m. at Liberty Avenue and 114th Street.

Police say three people were involved in a dispute at a fruit stand that led to two people being stabbed. They are in serious, but stable condition.

When a police officer tried to intervene, the officer suffered a minor injury to the elbow.

One person was taken into custody.