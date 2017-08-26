‘Welcome Back, Kotter’ debuts on Antenna TV with Labor Day marathon

Class is in session on Antenna TV! Beginning in September, Antenna TV welcomes Mr. Kotter and the Sweathogs to the air each weeknight.

To kick off Kotter, Antenna TV will air a “Welcome Back, Kotter” marathon (17 hour/34 episodes) beginning at 5am E.T. on Labor Day, Sept. 4.

“Welcome Back, Kotter” will then air on Antenna TV weeknights at 6:30 p.m. ET. A second episode will air Monday through Thursday and Sundays at 1:30 a.m. ET.

Antenna TV returned to Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, the neighborhood where the show was set. We spoke to residents about the legacy of the show (and some even took a stab at singing the famous theme song) and visited iconic Brooklyn landmarks.

We also re-created the iconic opening of “Welcome Back, Kotter,” revisiting the places that were filmed in 1975. And what we learned surprised us about what has changed over 42 years — and what has stayed the same.

Antenna TV will also share many classic moments from the show, as well as fun facts and cultural snippets from 1975 to 1979, the years the show was in production.

Antenna TV, Tribune Broadcasting’s multicast network, which airs in 132 TV markets across the U.S. reaching 88 percent of TV households, recently announced new programming acquisitions, kicking off its new schedule with Kotter, and will be adding Alice, Benson, Soap, Growing Pains, Silver Spoons, Head of the Class, Murphy Brown and The Hogan Family to the lineup in fourth quarter of 2017.