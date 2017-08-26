Tropical Storm Harvey spawns tornadoes in Houston area

Marilyn Shaughnessy didn’t expect the worst of Tropical Storm Harvey to hit the Houston area until Sunday. But she opened a window Saturday afternoon to see a tornado bearing down on her house.

The tornado wound through the Houston suburb of Cypress, damaging several homes and buildings but causing no apparent injuries.

Shaughnessy, a retired police officer, says she had her family run to their laundry room and wait out the tornado. Their house shook and framed pictures fell off the walls.

It passed a few minutes later. Shaughnessy came outside to find small holes in her roof and wooden planks from her fence missing. Nearby, contractors tore the remains of a chimney off one home and sized up the broken windows of another.

Shaughnessy says she plans to stay in her home through the next several days, when heavy rain and strong winds are in the forecast.

More than a dozen Texas counties were under a tornado watch Saturday night.

The National Hurricane Center says torrential rain will continue as Tropical Storm Harvey drifts east-northeastward with very little additional motion expected over the next few days.

The center said in its Saturday evening update that maximum sustained winds have now decreased to 60 mph (96 kph) and additional weakening of winds is expected during the next day or two.

The tropical storm’s center was about 40 miles (64 km) northwest of Victoria, Texas. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the storm’s center.

Harvey came ashore in Texas on Friday night as the strongest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade. A judge has confirmed one death and about a dozen injuries from the storm.