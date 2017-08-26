Neighbors offer free food and drinks during clean-up project on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Trash and litter are problems around the city of New York.

Getting things cleaned up takes effort and some neighbors in Bushwick believe free food and drinks will help.

Residents and transit riders in Bushwick, Brooklyn are tired of seeing the conditions around the Morgan Avenue L Train stop.

Sarah Back formed "Keep Bushwick Beautiful" with support from local businesses, friends and neighbors. The group is holding a clean-up project on Sunday at noon.

They'll meet at Lantern Hall, 52 Harrison Pl, in Bushwick, Brooklyn at noon. For two hours, after registering, groups will clean up the area.



Collected bags of trash will earn participants a free drink. The event is open to the public.