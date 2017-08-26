Man suffers broken jaw in possible anti-gay hate crime attack in Bedford-Stuyvesant

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Police are looking for a group of people who allegedly hurled anti-gay slurs and injured a man in a possible hate crime attack in Bedford-Stuyvesant early Saturday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. in the area of Fulton Street and Franklin Avenue.

Police say three men and a woman were walking when they were approached by a group of people who began yelling anti-gay slurs at them.

When a 27-year-old man tried to defuse the situation, one of the suspects allegedly punched him in the face resulting in a broken jaw, police say.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The group fled the area and the Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.