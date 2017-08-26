NEW YORK — Social media users are turning to Twitter Saturday to make sure it’s not just them — yes, Facebook and Instagram are down.

To be clear, the social media sites don’t appear to be down for everyone. PIX11’s account, for example, has remained up and running.

By the flurry of tweets beginning around 9 a.m., though, the sites appear to be down for hundreds if not thousands of users.

Needless to say, people are airing their frustrations in the form of hilarious and sarcastic memes on Twitter, as you can see below.

Saturday’s incident comes three days after Facebook went down for some users Wednesday morning.

Facebook AND Instagram down at same time?? #ThanksTrump pic.twitter.com/7Gf7xByHIK — Stephanie Gaume (@StephGdoeshair) August 26, 2017

When your instagram is down, so you check twitter to see it's not only you pic.twitter.com/oXlsvEyope — 🌜nadia🌛 (@lanad1a) August 26, 2017

Is Facebook down?

Does this mean we can go back to not being distracted? 🤔😅

Oh wait, there's Twitter. 😅 pic.twitter.com/EkJ3sGldNo — Googly Gooeys (@googlygooeys) August 26, 2017

how people look when they come on twitter to see if insta is down #Instagram pic.twitter.com/0X72aCQhfV — Chloe Taylor (@chloetjohnson) August 26, 2017