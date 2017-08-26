FDNY vehicle crashes while responding to Queens fire; 7 hurt, including children

FLUSHING, Queens — Seven people, including two children, are hurt after an FDNY vehicle responding to a high rise fire crashed with another vehicle Saturday morning, according to the department.

The vehicles crashed at the Booth Memorial Avenue and Kissena Boulevard around 10:15 a.m., FDNY said.

The FDNY vehicle was responding to a high rise fire about 1 mile away at the time. Information on the fire was not immediately available.

Seven civilians were injured, including two children in serious condition and five others suffering minor injuries, FDNY officials said.