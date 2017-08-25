This 7-year-old girl is on a mission to hug police officers in all 50 states

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Rosalyn Baldwin is a 7-year-old girl with a mission to hug police officers in every state of the country and show appreciation for their work.

Her goal is simple, "that God protects them and the bad guys don't shoot them down."

On Friday afternoon, Rosalyn visited police officers in Jersey City. It's her 19th state.

Police captain Louis Voutsas explained, " a lot of good officers all across the country are really struggling with themselves for being painted with a bad brush."

"That hug is enough to keep myself my guys going no matter what else happens," he said.