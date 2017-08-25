Tennis Legend Tracy Austin shows off her tennis skills on the PIX11 Morning News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tracy Austin’s meteoric rise in women’s tennis was so attention-grabbing that when, as a 14-year-old she lost in the quarterfinals of the 1977 US Open to Betty Stöve, her post-match cool down included a supportive call from President Jimmy Carter. Two years later, Austin became the youngest male or female champion in US Open history, a distinction that still remains today.

The Tennis legend stopped by the PIX11 Morning News to discuss this year's U.S. Open and her partnership with Lavazza.

The U.S. Open ends Sept. 10.