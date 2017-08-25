Singer/songwriter Spencer Sutherland talks about taking center court at the U.S. Open

Sutherland, who at one point was singing in restaurants in his home state of Ohio, shared his excitement for performing in front of a New York audience to PIX11 Morning News anchors Betty Nguyen and Dan Mannarino.
Arthur Ashe Kids' Day takes place August 26 at the USTA Billie Jean King International Tennis Center. Stadium show tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster (1-866-OPEN-TIX), www.usopen.org and at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center box office. American Express is the official card of Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day.