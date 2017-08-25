Singer/songwriter Spencer Sutherland talks about taking center court at the U.S. Open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Five years ago, Spencer Sutherland knew he wanted to perform at Arthur Ashe Kids' Day. Now the singer/songwriter is getting the opportunity to take center court at this premiere event for children which will include a day of music, crafts, games. He will be joining artists Sofia Carson, Jack & Jack, New Hope Club and Alex Aiono for the hottest schedule of pop music all in one location. Also, on hand will be five-time U.S. Open champion Roger Federer.

Sutherland, who at one point was singing in restaurants in his home state of Ohio, shared his excitement for performing in front of a New York audience to PIX11 Morning News anchors Betty Nguyen and Dan Mannarino.

Arthur Ashe Kids' Day takes place August 26 at the USTA Billie Jean King International Tennis Center. Stadium show tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster (1-866-OPEN-TIX), www.usopen.org and at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center box office. American Express is the official card of Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day.