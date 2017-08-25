Seal bitten by shark rescued in NJ

SANDY HOOK, NJ — An injured grey seal was rescued after it was bitten by a shark in the waters off the coast of New Jersey, the Marine Mammal Stranding Center said.

The Sandy Hook Gateway Park Rangers reported to the rehab center that there was an injured seal on their beach on Wednesday.

The young seal was treated for multiple wounds at the rehab center, and it is expected to take several months for a full recovery. Then, the seal will be returned to the sea.

The grey seal is believed to be the same seal that has been spotted around Sandy Hook and Brigantine in the past three months, according to the rehab center.

“Her weight is excellent and she has a great BAD grey seal attitude!” the Marine Mammal Stranding Center wrote on Facebook.

The rehab center is asking the public for donations to help with medication and food for the seal.