Person struck by train in Manhattan; several subway lines face delays, service changes: MTA

MANHATTAN — A person was struck by a train in Manhattan Friday, prompting service changes and delays for several subway lines, according to the MTA.

A person was hit by a train at Canal Street, the MTA’s website stated as of 11:30 a.m. There was no immediate information on the person’s condition.

The following changes are in effect:

Southbound 5 trains are running on the 2 line from 149 St-Grand Concourse to Nevins St.

Southbound 6 trains are running express from Grand Central-42 St to Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall.

Some southbound 6 trains terminate at 86 St or Grand Central-42 St.

Expect delays on 2, 4, 5 and 6 trains.

