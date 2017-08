Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The overnight search for a man who jumped off a Staten Island Ferry continues Friday, according to Coast Guard officials.

Video evidence shows a man jumped off a Staten Island-bound ferry shortly after it departed Manhattan around 10 p.m. Thursday, the Coast Guard confirms.

It is not known why the man jumped, and he has not yet been identified.

The Coast Guard is continuing to search for the man Friday morning.

Ferry service is underway as usual Friday morning.