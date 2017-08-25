High school principal accused of fat shaming students with comment about leggings

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A high school principal may lose her job after being accused of body shaming students, WCBD reports.

Heather Taylor is accused of making comments about students weight, appearance, and size when it comes to leggings.

In the video, Taylor is heard saying, “I’m going to tell you now, unless you are a size zero or two and you wear something like that, you look fat.”

When students reported the comments Taylor claimed she allowed leggings previously because their figures had yet to develop.

The South Carolina dress code states, “leggings, tights, yoga pants and spandex must be worn under clothing that cover to mid-thigh.”

It says nothing about particular sizes.