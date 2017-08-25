Here’s how Hurricane Harvey could affect your gas prices

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Hurricane Harvey is making its way through the Gulf of Mexico to the Texas coastline and oil and gas production is expected to be affected.

Those oil refineries create gasoline that is sent through a pipeline to New Jersey. That gas is distributed throughout the Tri-State.

According to AAA Northeast's Robert Sinclair, "Fully 20 percent of all the crude oil comes from the Gulf Coast and one third of US refining capacity is in that region."

Sinclair said a local spike in gas prices is possible but due to a large supply of summer gasoline and 500 million barrels of crude in reserve, prices may stay flat or rise very slightly.

"So we get gasoline directly from that region via pipeline. If it goes down, we could see some spot shortages and price spikes in our area," Sinclair said.

It's likely the areas closest to Harvey's landfall will see the biggest rise in gas prices.

Bronx driver Michael Ruiz said he's watching the hurricane but he's not thinking much about how it will affect the gas pump, "because the people come first."

According to AAA Northeast, New York City's current average price for a gallon of regular gas is $2.60.