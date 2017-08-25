‘Friends On Us Fridays’ offers free pet adoptions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

North Shore Animal League America is joining forces with Zappos for Good, the charitable arm of Zappos.com, for “Friends On Us Fridays,” on Friday, Aug. 25th at North Shore Animal League America, K9 Kastle, and Linda’s Cat Assistance.

Zappos.com is a service company at its core. They are extending their special brand of service to customers in a different way be rescuing both pets and humans and uniting them as best friends. That’s why they will be sponsoring FREE adoptions for approved adopters at local area shelters. This means Zappos will cover all qualifying adoption fees for select shelters each Friday, for both dogs and cats!

There will be a “Friends On Us Fridays,” every week in different cities for the next 13 weeks. For more information about the schedule of events go to www.animalleague.org.

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 25th see below for times at individual shelters

WHO: Adorable, adoptable dogs, cats, puppies and kittens as available

WHERE:

North Shore Animal League America: 4 pm – 10 p.m. 25 Davis Avenue Port Washington, NY 11050 Contact: Ronny Martorelli – (347) 401-8997

K9 Kastle: 12 – 5 p.m. Petland Discounts 332 1st Ave (near Union Square) New York, NY Contact: Jo Ann Douglas – (212) 673-2895

Linda’s Cat Assistance: 12 – 5 p.m. Unleashed by Petco 159 Columbus Ave (between 67th & 68th) New York, NY Contact: Linda Bryant – (718) 570-1786