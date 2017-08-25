Family of Bronx teen who died during football practice raising money for funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — The family of a teenager who died after he suffered a medical incident during a high school football practice is raising money to help pay funeral expenses.

As of Friday afternoon, crowdfunders have raised more than $10,000 for the funeral of Dominic Bess. The goal is $25,000.

The 14-year-old football player was running sprints at Mount Saint Michael Academy around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday when he experienced a medical episode, police sources said. The coaches performed CPR as they waited for medical help to come.

Bess was rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive, officials said.

A heat advisory had been issued for the city, but it didn't go into effect until 12 p.m.

"Our hearts break for this young man’s family," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "We should prohibit sports practices during heat waves."

Bess is the second teen to die at a summer football practice in recent weeks. Joshua Mileto, 16, died at a Long Island football practice earlier in August.

