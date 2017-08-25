7 hospitalized after being sickened by K2 outside Penn Station

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Seven people were rushed to the hospital Friday after being sickened by the synthetic drug K2, sources say.

Sources say the group of people became sick after smoking the drug.

EMS units responded to Penn Station and at least seven people were transported. Their conditions are not known.

The synthetic drug has become an epidemic in New York City.

K2 can cause extreme anxiety, confusion, paranoia, hallucinations, rapid heart rate, vomiting, seizures, fainting, kidney failure and reduced blood supply to the heart, according to the Health Department. The production and sale of the drug was outlawed in the city on Oct. 20, 2015.