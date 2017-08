POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — Three people were found dead Friday morning in a what police are calling a double murder-suicide.

Officers responded to a residence on Fox Hill Road, in the Town of Pound Ridge, just after 11 a.m.

Officers say 56-year-old Steven Dym of Pound Ridge, took the life of his 50-year-old wife Loretta Dym, their daughter, Caroline Dym, age 18, before taking his own life.

Autopsies will be conducted by the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine cause of death.