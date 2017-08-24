Yonkers man pleads guilty in death of 2-year-old son; second child found in living in filth

YONKERS, N.Y. — A Yonkers father pleaded guilty Thursday to killing his 2-year-old son, according to Westchester County District Attorney.

Blair Robinson, 26, pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter in connection with the death of his son and the living environment that was discovered in their home.

On Christmas Eve, Robinson brought his unresponsive son, Alex, into the emergency room at St. John’s Riverside Hospital in Yonkers, police said. He told the staff that the child as not breathing. The child was pronounced dead a short time later.

The hospital staff observed bruises on the child’s back and contacted police.

An autopsy revealed that Alex died from blunt force trauma to his head and torso and that he had hemorrhages in his brain and internal organs.

When police visited Robinson’s home, they found Alex’s 10-month-old sister on a mattress in a cold bedroom suffering from severe diaper rash. The child was found in a filthy and unsanitary apartment, with rodent droppings all over kitchen surfaces.

Three days after Alex’s death, Robinson admitted to beating Alex in the head and torso on the day he died, police said. He then took a nap and went to work for about 90 minutes before returning home and finding his son unresponsive.

Robinson will be sentenced in December. He faces up to 25 years in state prison.