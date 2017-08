Please enable Javascript to watch this video

USTA is hosting 'US Open Experience', a two-day tennis fan festival free to the public, with the Seaport District NYC transformed to replicate the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center featuring a recreation of the famed Unisphere at one end of Schermerhorn Row and anchored by a performance stage and 'roofed' court at the north end.

The event includes appearances by current and former tennis players, tennis demonstrations, photo opportunities with the US Open Trophies, celebrity chefs, food and coffee sampling, music and entertainment.