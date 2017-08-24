Trump retweets Obama eclipse meme: ‘Best eclipse ever’

President Donald Trump took a break from tweeting about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Paul Ryan, and the debt ceiling and retweeted a meme to remind his 36 million followers that he won the election nine months ago and replaced former President Obama as commander-in-chief in January.

I requested that Mitch M & Paul R tie the Debt Ceiling legislation into the popular V.A. Bill (which just passed) for easy approval. They… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2017

…didn't do it so now we have a big deal with Dems holding them up (as usual) on Debt Ceiling approval. Could have been so easy-now a mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2017

A Twitter user named Jerry Travone replied to the president’s recent tweet with a photo that showed Trump edited onto a picture of Obama. The caption on the photo says “The best eclipse ever!”

This is the tweet that President Trump shared to his followers:

After the retweet, President Trump returned to Twitter to comment on his recent speeches, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and McConnell.

The Fake News is now complaining about my different types of back to back speeches. Well, there was Afghanistan (somber), the big Rally….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2017

..(enthusiastic, dynamic and fun) and the American Legion – V.A. (respectful and strong). Too bad the Dems have no one who can change tones! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2017

James Clapper, who famously got caught lying to Congress, is now an authority on Donald Trump. Will he show you his beautiful letter to me? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2017

The only problem I have with Mitch McConnell is that, after hearing Repeal & Replace for 7 years, he failed!That should NEVER have happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2017

Celebrities, journalists and other people responded to the president’s retweet on his official account:

He's eclipsing the sun with darkness? His ineptitude is overshadowing Obama's legacy? He's admitting to being racist? I don't get it. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/DmmmsWQUYx — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 24, 2017

Trump just RT'd this. Happy Thursday, everyone. pic.twitter.com/7emPvt8IgY — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 24, 2017

So, like an eclipse, Trump briefly passes over Obama, but leaves his entire legacy intact for generations? Apt metaphor! https://t.co/mTf38XP11y — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) August 24, 2017

The eclipse we really need to happen right now! #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/TgWaUDP9Uu — AlwaysWithHer (@DisavowTrump16) August 21, 2017