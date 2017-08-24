Trump retweets Obama eclipse meme: ‘Best eclipse ever’

President Donald Trump took a break from tweeting about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Paul Ryan, and the debt ceiling and retweeted a meme to remind his 36 million followers that he won the election nine months ago and replaced former President Obama as commander-in-chief in January.
A Twitter user named Jerry Travone replied to the president’s recent tweet with a photo that showed Trump edited onto a picture of Obama. The caption on the photo says “The best eclipse ever!”
This is the tweet that President Trump shared to his followers:
After the retweet, President Trump returned to Twitter to comment on his recent speeches, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and McConnell.
Celebrities, journalists and other people responded to the president’s retweet on his official account: