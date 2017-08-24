Queens man who survived liver transplants needs insurance to cover life saving medication

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — Jim McGuire of Bayside, Queens had two liver transplants 27 years ago — and he defied the odds, saying he's feels happy to be alive.

"I should not be here — against all odds I'm here," said McGuire. McQuire is a retired postal worker, and father of two and says he had so much to live for.

A few weeks, McGuire got a call from his pharmacist, that his medication brand was no longer covered by his insurance.

McGuire says it would cost thousands of dollars a month out of pocket.

McGuire says he can't afford it.

"I get sick. I get nauseous. My numbers go up which is a case of a rejection. I was even hospitalized for it," said McGuire.

PIX11 News called McGuire's insurance company

UnitedHealthcare spokesperson says, "We are able to provide on-going coverage of this drug. We have reached out to the member and he is happy with this decision.”

A special thanks to McGuire's doctor Dr. Lewis Teperman at Comprehensive Transplant Institute at Northwell in Manhassat.

