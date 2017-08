NORWOOD, the Bronx — A man was shot during an attempted robbery in the Bronx, according to the NYPD.

The victim, 35, was shot in the left thigh while he was sitting in his car, police said.

The incident happened near Bainbridge Avenue and East 207th Street around 8:10 a.m. on Thursday, according to the NYPD.

Police said that the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, and he is in surgery.