Man attempts to rape woman, 74, using walker in Bronx building: police

THE BRONX — A man is being sought for following a 74-year-old woman using a walker and attempting to rape her in a Bronx building, police said Thursday.

The victim and man entered an elevator in a residential building at East 161 Street and Park Avenue, in the areas of Morrisania and Claremont Village, Friday at 10:45 p.m., according to police.

Surveillance video shows the man stepping into the elevator, apparently talking on a cellphone, and ends before the woman got on, only showing the front of her walker.

Once the woman exited the elevator at the 11th floor, police said the man put his arm around her neck, choking her, then grabbed her buttocks, vagina and breasts. She managed to bang on a neighbors door, prompting the attacker to flee.

She was treated by EMS at the scene, police said.

The man is described as having a dark complexion, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, two toned Jordan sneakers, a black short sleeved shirt and black shorts.

He is believed to be about 20 years old, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).