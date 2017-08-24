Man attempts to lure 2-year-old in Brooklyn: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — A man is being sought for attempting to lure a 2-year-old boy in Brooklyn, police said Thursday.

The incident happened on 36th Street near 12th Avenue in the Borough Park area Monday around 8 a.m., police said.

That’s when a man approached the 2-year-old, gestured, and told the child to come to him, according to police.

The child did not follow the man’s orders, and he fled, police said.

Surveillance video released by police Thursday shows the entire encounter.

In it, the man appears to notice the sitting child as he walked by a home. The man then sets down a package he was carrying, and walks closer to the child.

Seconds later, a woman comes out of the house and appears to confront the man, who walks back to the package, picks it up and leaves.

