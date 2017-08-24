Fire destroys barns at historic NYC horse racing track

GOSHEN, N.Y. — Fire officials in suburban New York City are investigating a blaze that destroyed barns at a historic horse racing track.

Authorities say the fire started in a barn at the Goshen Historic Track Wednesday night. Firefighters and good Samaritans at the scene in Goshen were able to save all the horses in the burning barn.

The Harness Racing Museum and Hall of Fame was not destroyed.

The Goshen Fire Department says the fire may have started in a barn that houses a blacksmith shop.

The track is a registered National Historic Landmark.