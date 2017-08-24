Detective in NJ shoots armed bank robbery suspect

ORANGE, NJ — A detective from a New Jersey sheriff’s department fatally shot a bank robbery suspect Thursday, officials said.

The robbery at a PNC bank was reported around 5:30 p.m., officials from the prosecutor’s office said. Two detective from the Essex County Sherifs’s Office were in the area and rushed over.

They found the suspect, officials said. He had a handgun and ignored the officers.

He was shot by one of the detectives and rushed to University Hospital, but he did not survive, officials said.

His gun and a bag filled with the proceeds of the robbery were found by police. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

The bank is currently closed.

“This office is temporarily closed due to an emergency,” reads a sign posted on a PNC Bank location.

