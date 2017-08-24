Politicians rally to save Christopher Columbus statue from removal consideration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN NEW YORK — Should the Christopher Columbus statue at Columbus Circle stay or go?

It's the latest controversial monument that has been brought into the debate that was reignited after the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said a task force would be put together to review "symbols of hate" on city property with an eye toward determining whether removals are necessary. Christopher Columbus and former President Ulysses S. Grant are among the historical figures that could be targeted in the 90-day review.

Politicians and activists rallied on Thursday in favor of saving the iconic Columbus statue.

Another rally will be planned for Columbus Day weekend if Christopher Columbus is not removed from the mayor's review list, the organizers said.

Cities embroiled in a national soul-searching over discriminatory symbols are going beyond the Confederacy to scrutinize whether other monuments should be taken down because of perceived wrongdoing by their honorees.

Around the country, Christopher Columbus is being questioned for the brutal treatment of native Americans, Ulysses S. Grant for anti-Semitism, Peter Faneuil of Boston's Faneuil Hall fame for being a slave owner, and former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo for bigotry.