Amtrak announces end date for ‘summer of hell’ at Penn Station

MANHATTAN — The end of the “summer of hell” is near.

Amtrak work at Penn Station is on schedule, and regularly scheduled operations are set to resume Tuesday, Sept. 5, officials announced Thursday.

In July, when the work first began, officials said it would be completed before the Labor Day holiday, on Sept. 1.

“We thank customers for their patience while we renew the infrastructure at New York Penn Station,” said Amtrak co-CEO Wick Moorman. “Our engineering forces are making great progress and we look forward to resuming scheduled operations.”

Amtrak and its commuter partners, Long Island Rail Road and New Jersey Transit, committed to modified schedules throughout the summer as the infrastructure renewal project was underway.

Additional work will last through June 2018, but the modified routes will end a day after Labor Day, according to Amtrak officials.

The summer work focused on a critical sorting mechanism routing incoming and outgoing trains that enter and exit the station from the Hudson River tunnel and LIRR’s West Side Yard to various station tracks and platforms, according to Amtrak.

It was meant to improve service reliability, Amtrak states.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called anticipated delays resulting from the project a “summer of hell” for commuters.

While commuters faced a tumultuous summer, many issues occurred on subways, which are also in need of repairs and have seen growing delays, mechanical failures, power outages and even derailments.