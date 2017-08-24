Actor Jay Thomas dead at 69

Comic actor Jay Thomas has died at the age of 69, his agent toldthe New York Daily News.

Thomas has acted in “Murphy Brown,” “Cheers,” “Ray Donovan,” and “Mork & Mindy.” He also hosted “The Jay Thomas Show” on Sirius XM.

Thomas won two Emmy Awards in Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for portraying Jerry Gold on “Murphy Brown” in 1990 and 1991.

The actor was battling cancer, and his family were at his side when he died, his agent, Don Buchwald, said.

Thomas was born in Kermit, Texas, and he lived in Southern California.

Jay Thomas was super talented and a legend. I'm lucky to have known him as a friend and mentor. Incredibly sad to have lost him. — Pete Dominick (@PeteDominick) August 24, 2017

RIP Jay Thomas. A funny man. A good man. 😔 — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) August 24, 2017

Jay Thomas was great at many things, but he'll always be Eddie LeBec to me. — Gus Ramsey (@GusRamsey) August 24, 2017

RiP Jay Thomas. I believe he did mornings on Power 106 in LA. He could throw a mean spiral too. 🏈 Met him breifly. Very nice guy. — Steven BRODY Stevens (@BrodyismeFriend) August 24, 2017

RIP Jay Thomas. It's not Christmas in our house until we watch an old tape of you telling your Lone Ranger story to @Letterman. — Michael Salamone (@MichaelSalamone) August 24, 2017