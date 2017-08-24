Actor Jay Thomas dead at 69

Comic actor Jay Thomas has died at the age of 69, his agent toldthe New York Daily News.
Thomas has acted in “Murphy Brown,” “Cheers,” “Ray Donovan,” and “Mork & Mindy.” He also hosted “The Jay Thomas Show” on Sirius XM.
Thomas won two Emmy Awards in Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for portraying Jerry Gold on “Murphy Brown” in 1990 and 1991.
The actor was battling cancer, and his family were at his side when he died, his agent, Don Buchwald, said.
Thomas was born in Kermit, Texas, and he lived in Southern California.
Photo Gallery