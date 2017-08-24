3 men sought for sexually assaulting woman in Crown Heights: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Surveillance video was released Thursday showing three men being sought for sexually assaulting a woman in Brooklyn earlier this week, police said.

The victim, 30, was in the rear of a building on Eastern Parkway, near Utica Avenue, on Monday around 3 a.m. when she was approached by three men, according to police.

The men sexually assaulted her and fled, police said.

The men are described as having dark complexions, brown eyes and black hair.

One was last seen wearing black shorts and a black shirt; the second wearing a blue shirt, and dark colored pants and sneakers; and third, a white shirt and blue shorts.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).