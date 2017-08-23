Woman shoved onto Manhattan subway tracks says she’s grateful to be alive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A 49-year-old woman who was shoved onto the F train tracks Monday night said she's grateful to be alive.

Kamala Shrestha was at the Second Avenue station when a man came up from behind, she said. He leaned in toward her and threatened her.

"I'm going to push you," he said, according to Shrestha. "I'm going to kill you."

He shoved her onto the tracks and then fled. Police have not yet been able to find him.

Two men jumped into action and pulled Shrestha to safety. Shrestha was taken to the hospital and received 16 stitches.

"She told me somebody pushed me into the train track and I am dying," her husband, Nam Shrestha, said.

Police have asked for help identifying the man who shoved Shrestha onto the tracks. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and baggy, dark pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).