Empty train derails near Penn Station

MANHATTAN — An NJ Transit work train derailed near Penn Station Wednesday morning, officials said.

No one has been injured in the incident and no one was on board the train at the time, NYPD officials said.

The train derailed near Penn Station at Eighth Avenue and West 31rd Street, FDNY officials confirmed shortly before 5:30 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of delays impacting the morning commute.

