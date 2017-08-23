More than a dozen trains face delays during morning rush-hour

NEW YORK — A smoke condition, mechanical issue and sick passenger prompted delays on least 11 subway lines during the Wednesday morning rush-hour commute, officials said.

FDNY responded to reports of a smoke condition at Grand Central shortly before 9 a.m. Around that same time, a train had mechanical problems at Dekalb Avenue, the MTA said.

An hour earlier, a customer became sick at Jay St-MetroTech.

The three separate incidents wreaked havoc on the morning commute, with delays reported on at least 11 lines.

The following delays and changes are in effect:

Expect delays on 7, A, B, C, D, E, F, M, N, Q and R train service

Both directions, there is no M train service between Essex St and Forest Hills-71 Av.

Some southbound B trains are running on the F line from W 4 St-Wash Sq to 2 Av.

Southbound N and Q trains are running on the R line from Canal St to DeKalb Av.

7 trains earlier ran express from Queensboro Plaza to 74 St-Broadway