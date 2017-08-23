More than a dozen trains face delays during morning rush-hour

NEW YORK — A smoke condition, mechanical issue and sick passenger prompted delays on least 11 subway lines during the Wednesday morning rush-hour commute, officials said.
FDNY responded to reports of a smoke condition at Grand Central shortly before 9 a.m. Around that same time, a train had mechanical problems at Dekalb Avenue, the MTA said.
An hour earlier, a customer became sick at Jay St-MetroTech.
The three separate incidents wreaked havoc on the morning commute, with delays reported on at least 11 lines.
The following delays and changes are in effect:
- Expect delays on 7, A, B, C, D, E, F, M, N, Q and R train service
- Both directions, there is no M train service between Essex St and Forest Hills-71 Av.
- Some southbound B trains are running on the F line from W 4 St-Wash Sq to 2 Av.
- Southbound N and Q trains are running on the R line from Canal St to DeKalb Av.
- 7 trains earlier ran express from Queensboro Plaza to 74 St-Broadway
40.752726 -73.977229