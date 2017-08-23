Residents feel unsafe after Sunnyside condo displays Nazi propaganda, Confederate symbols

Your home should be a safe space, but some residents in one Queens’ condo feel their building has become a symbol of hate. Tenants are so afraid that they don’t even feel safe speaking on camera.

A building in the diverse neighborhood of Sunnyside, Queens has been adorned with banners of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini, images from the Jim Crow era, and posters of President Donald Trump in the lobby. And surveillance footage has been released that allegedly shows the condo’s board president Neil Milano wearing a Trump mask.

Residents of the building are horrified of the images, but also terrified of Milano. The condo board president reportedly plasters Trump stickers on residents who speak out against him.

Their fears were expressed at a news conference outside of 39th Place building Wednesday morning when no resident would talk on camera. But community leaders like Queens City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer passionately spoke out against the building’s symbols, as well as called for the NYPD to launch an investigation into any acts of violence threatened against residents.

A condo board attorney has said that “If you take one picture out of context, then perhaps you might have a misimpression. But if you look at the murals in totality, they venerate America’s victory in World War II. It’s a matter of judgment and taste how one reacts…”