Queens resident opens lobby door for stranger, who then robs him

FLUSHING, Queens — A 48-year-old Queens resident opened the door of his building for a stranger only to be attacked by the man, police said.

The man was caught on surveillance camera knocking on the lobby door on Saturday night. The victim opened the door and then turned back around.

The culprit grabbed the chain around the man's neck and yanked, pulling it off of the victim. Video shows the victim immediately turning toward the man and trying to get his necklace back.

A second man, who was already in the lobby, grabbed a second chain from around the man's neck. Both of the men shoved the victim to the ground and took his cellphone.

The victim was not seriously injured in this incident and refused medical treatment.

Police have asked for help identifying the culprits. Both men are in their late teens or early twenties. The first man was last seen wearing black baseball cap, white T-shirt, silver chain and blue jeans. The second man was last seen wearing all dark clothing and blue sneakers, using a cane.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).