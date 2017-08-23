Police arrest man who dragged officer during Queens traffic stop

JAMAICA, Queens — Police arrested the man who allegedly dragged an officer down a Queens street after a traffic stop, officials said.

Donzel Raywhyte was pulled over on Saturday near North Conduit Avenue and Guy R Brewer Boulevard, police said. He allegedly ran a red light.

An officer asked Raywhyte to put his Nissan Altima in park and turn off the ignition, officials said. He allegedly ignored the instructions and drove away while the officer’s arm was reaching through the car window.

The officer was dragged about 200 feet down the street before he was freed, police said. He suffered scraped and bruises to his arm.

Raywhyte was charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and false personation.